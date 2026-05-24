Mananthavadi: A man from Kozhikode died in an accident after his motorbike collided with a Mahindra Thar jeep at Tholpetty near Mananthavady on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Midhulapuriyil K S Vinodan (37), was a native of Mokeri near Kozhikode.

The accident occurred near the Tholpetty petrol pump. Vinodan was travelling from Kutta in Karnataka, when his bike collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction from Kattikkulam. According to witnesses, the impact of the collision was severe, throwing Vinodan off the bike onto the road, causing severe head injuries.

Local residents rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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According to Tirunelli police, the postmortem was yet to be conducted. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady and would be handed over to relatives after postmortem on Tuesday morning.