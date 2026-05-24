Man dies after consuming poison in Palakkad; wife, son hospitalised in suspected suicide pact
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A family from Thrissur allegedly consumed poison, resulting in the death of one member and hospitalisation of two others in a suspected joint suicide.
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The deceased has been identified as Ramakrishnan, with his wife and son currently receiving treatment.
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Police suspect rat poison was ingested and are awaiting confirmation of identities from relatives.
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Palakkad: A Thrissur native died and his family members were hospitalised on Sunday after they allegedly consumed poison in a suspected suicide pact. The man was identified as Ramakrishnan.
His wife and son are undergoing treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital in Ottapalam. However, the police are yet to confirm their identities.
Although the family lived in Meetna, in Ottapalam, Palakkad, they were natives of Thrissur. This has led to delays in verifying their identities and registering a case.
“They are natives of Thrissur. We are waiting for their relatives to arrive and provide their details,” an officer at the Ottapalam Police Station told Onmanorama.
According to the police, Ramakrishnan, his wife and their son are suspected of having ingested rat poison.