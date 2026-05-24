Palakkad: A Thrissur native died and his family members were hospitalised on Sunday after they allegedly consumed poison in a suspected suicide pact. The man was identified as Ramakrishnan.

His wife and son are undergoing treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital in Ottapalam. However, the police are yet to confirm their identities.

Although the family lived in Meetna, in Ottapalam, Palakkad, they were natives of Thrissur. This has led to delays in verifying their identities and registering a case.

“They are natives of Thrissur. We are waiting for their relatives to arrive and provide their details,” an officer at the Ottapalam Police Station told Onmanorama.

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According to the police, Ramakrishnan, his wife and their son are suspected of having ingested rat poison.