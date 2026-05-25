Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday hit back at the Opposition, which had turned the confrontation during the Supreme Court-mandated eviction drive at Malayidom Thuruth near Kizhakkambalam into a wider campaign against the government.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan said it was odd that members of the previous government were now attending the protest when they had earlier dismissed the issue as a private dispute.

Earlier, former Industries Minister and senior CPM leader P Rajeev arrived at Pariyathukavu Nagar to inaugurate a major protest gathering in support of the seven Dalit families facing eviction.

Satheesan said that although the dispute was technically a private matter, his government, within its brief period in office, had already held discussions with both the affected families and the complainant. He added that the government had convened a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Roji M John and had approached the High Court seeking more time to resolve the issue.

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He further said that the government had explored alternative solutions during the meeting and assured that the families living there would not be rendered homeless even if the eviction drive proceeds.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous LDF government of hypocrisy, pointing out that 14 of the 15 eviction attempts carried out following the Supreme Court order had taken place during the LDF’s tenure. However, he alleged that the government had made no serious effort at the time to resolve the issue.

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The confrontation stems from a nearly 58-year-old land dispute involving 19.30 acres of government poramboke land claimed by the descendants of Malayidom Thuruth Kannoth Sankaran Nair. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the claimants four years ago and ordered the eviction of occupants from the disputed 2.65-acre portion.

The seven Scheduled Caste families facing eviction are descendants of Kalu Karumban, who had fought a legal battle against Nair decades ago over the land. The families maintain that they have lived there for generations and lacked the financial means to effectively pursue the case before the apex court.