An elderly woman, Rathnamma, sustained head injuries after falling from a private bus at Varkala on Monday. The incident took place around 1.40 pm at Palachira Junction. According to CCTV visuals from a nearby shop, she was getting down from the front door of the bus when the vehicle moved before she had fully stepped out, causing her to fall from the step.

People at the spot immediately shouted and stopped the bus, preventing a possible tragedy as the vehicle could have run over her, eyewitnesses said. Residents and onlookers rushed her to a nearby Taluk hospital for treatment. Varkala police have not yet registered a case in connection with the incident.