Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair, District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship in Kozhikode, among others, are events on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Near Ulloor Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by MLA V Muraleedharan at 12:00 pm.

Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by MLA V Muraleedharan at 12:00 pm. Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 12:00 pm.

Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 12:00 pm. Press Club PCS Hall: Book release by Ezhuthupura Malayalam Bhasha Sahithya Vedi - T P Shastamangalam, Dr C Udayakala at 3:00 pm.

Book release by Ezhuthupura Malayalam Bhasha Sahithya Vedi - T P Shastamangalam, Dr C Udayakala at 3:00 pm. Kumarapuram Divyapradha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by MLA V. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am.

Free eye check-up camp by MLA V. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am. Thirumala Madhavaswami Ashram: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam at 4:00 pm.

Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam at 4:00 pm. Press Club Hall: Vakkum Khader Birth Anniversary by Vakkum Khader National Foundation, Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 pm.

Vakkum Khader Birth Anniversary by Vakkum Khader National Foundation, Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 pm. Pujappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for Public Representatives led by Pattinte Koottukar, Inauguration of Mohammed Rafi Foundation by Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.

Reception for Public Representatives led by Pattinte Koottukar, Inauguration of Mohammed Rafi Foundation by Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm. Perurkkada Kunnumpuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, Idol installation at 9:00 am.

Consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, Idol installation at 9:00 am. Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Conclusion of the State Residential Camp for Student Police Cadets (SPC) (Aikya 2026) by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 4:00 pm.

Kochi

Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition. 'They came, crossing the rivers and the sea' at 11:00 am.

Painting exhibition. 'They came, crossing the rivers and the sea' at 11:00 am. Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Committee: Auction market - 11:00 am.

Auction market - 11:00 am. Pambakuda Panchayat Hall: Job fair at 10:30 am.

Job fair at 10:30 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 pm, Gananjali at 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode

Edakkad Subramanya Ganapathi Temple : Re-consecration day at 6:00 am, Prasada Oottu at 12:00 pm.

: Re-consecration day at 6:00 am, Prasada Oottu at 12:00 pm. Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship led by the Chess Association at 9:00 am.

District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship led by the Chess Association at 9:00 am. Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.

Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 at 10:00 am. Govindapuram Library: Vayanakalari 2026, Balavedi Holiday Camp at 10:00 am.

Vayanakalari 2026, Balavedi Holiday Camp at 10:00 am. Sports Council Hall: Book release of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by Trainer Rehana Beegham, by MP Abdussamad Samadani MP at 3:30 pm.