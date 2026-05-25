Key events in Kerala today: Book release, painting exhibition, khadi fair mark May 25
Mail This Article
×
Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair, District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship in Kozhikode, among others, are events on Monday, May 25, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Ulloor Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by MLA V Muraleedharan at 12:00 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 12:00 pm.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book release by Ezhuthupura Malayalam Bhasha Sahithya Vedi - T P Shastamangalam, Dr C Udayakala at 3:00 pm.
- Kumarapuram Divyapradha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by MLA V. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am.
- Thirumala Madhavaswami Ashram: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam at 4:00 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Vakkum Khader Birth Anniversary by Vakkum Khader National Foundation, Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 pm.
- Pujappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for Public Representatives led by Pattinte Koottukar, Inauguration of Mohammed Rafi Foundation by Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
- Perurkkada Kunnumpuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, Idol installation at 9:00 am.
- Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Conclusion of the State Residential Camp for Student Police Cadets (SPC) (Aikya 2026) by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 4:00 pm.
Kochi
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition. 'They came, crossing the rivers and the sea' at 11:00 am.
- Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Committee: Auction market - 11:00 am.
- Pambakuda Panchayat Hall: Job fair at 10:30 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 pm, Gananjali at 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Edakkad Subramanya Ganapathi Temple: Re-consecration day at 6:00 am, Prasada Oottu at 12:00 pm.
- Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship led by the Chess Association at 9:00 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Vayanakalari 2026, Balavedi Holiday Camp at 10:00 am.
- Sports Council Hall: Book release of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by Trainer Rehana Beegham, by MP Abdussamad Samadani MP at 3:30 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.