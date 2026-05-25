Kochi: A major narcotics seizure at the international terminal of Cochin International Airport took a dramatic turn after one of the accused allegedly stabbed himself during interrogation by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to sources at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the incident unfolded after officers intercepted two passengers who arrived in Kochi on a Thai Lion Air flight from Bangkok around 1.20 am on Monday based on specific intelligence inputs regarding drug smuggling.

The accused were identified as Satyanarayana Rokalla and Arun Kumar Pandari, both natives of Andhra Pradesh. During a detailed inspection of their baggage and personal belongings, DRI officers allegedly recovered around 3.5 kilograms of Methaqualone, a banned synthetic narcotic substance, concealed inside the luggage.

Officials said the situation escalated dramatically when the suspects were taken to a secure interrogation room inside the airport for questioning around 7 am. During the interrogation, Satyanarayana Rokalla allegedly grabbed a pair of utility scissors that was lying on a table and stabbed himself in the abdomen in an apparent attempt at self-harm.

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“DRI personnel immediately restrained him and provided emergency first aid before shifting him under tight security to a private hospital in Angamaly. Hospital authorities later confirmed that the injury, though serious, had not damaged any vital organs and that his condition remains stable and non-critical,” said CIAL sources.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Arun Kumar Pandari, continues to remain in DRI custody for further questioning. Officials said the seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of more than ₹20 lakh in India.

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Methaqualone, once marketed as a sedative and sleeping pill in some countries, is now a prohibited psychotropic substance due to its highly addictive nature and dangerous effects on the nervous system. The drug can induce euphoria, hallucinations, loss of coordination and severe respiratory depression, and has been linked to fatal overdoses and organised narcotics trafficking networks globally.

DRI officials have launched a detailed investigation into the smuggling attempt, including the origin and intended destination of the narcotics consignment. Investigators are also examining the background of both accused persons, their travel history, financial links and possible connections to a larger interstate or international drug trafficking network. Sources said officials are particularly focusing on identifying the local contacts who were expected to receive the consignment in Kerala.