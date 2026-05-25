Kumbalangi: The paddy farmers in the panchayat are busy getting the fields ready for the annual Pokkali (salt-tolerant rice) season. The water is drained from the fields as part of preparing the soil, and the farmers will then begin ploughing. The land will lose its acidity as summer drizzle continues to cool down Kerala. The Pokkali seeds that are sown in nursery beds will become seedlings in a few days. These seedlings are then planted in the fields where they grow. The harvest festival in these areas usually falls in November.

Meanwhile, the government mandates that paddy should be grown in the fields for six months, and then the fields would be turned into fish farms for the next six months. The fish farmers could grow fish in these fields up to March 31, after which the land would be prepared for paddy cultivation. However, this year the fisheries department extended the fish farming period until April 15. But the contractors didn’t end this year’s fish-farming cycle even after April 15.

Meanwhile, the farmers complain that Sree Varaham Dewaswom didn’t intervene much in building drainage outlets to drain water from the fields. However, the Dewaswom began the draining works after the panchayat authorities lodged a complaint with the district collector. Last year, Pokkali was cultivated in just four acres of the Vadakkoor, Manakkoor, Chudukad, South Vadakkoor, and Puthenkari fields, which span more than 1000 acres. This year, the panchayat hopes to cultivate Pokkali on more than 50 acres, as it aims to expand paddy cultivation each year.

The panchayat has instructed that paddy be cultivated strictly in the fields to overcome the ecological challenges caused by continuous fish farming. Pokkali cultivation is mostly done by the farmers who are part of the various 'pada sekhara samitis' (farm land committees) in the area.

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Pokkali tourism

Pokkali is a significant variety of paddy that has become an integral part of our cultural identity and cuisine. This year, the Kumbalangi panchayat aims to utilise Pokkali farming to develop the area's tourism sector as well. The project that combines an agricultural tradition with the tourism prospects will be launched next year. The project envisages giving tourists a first-hand experience of the various stages of Pokkali farming, from preparing the fields and sowing seeds to growing crops and harvesting. Meanwhile, the farmers have decided to cultivate the Chettivirippu variety of paddy (grown in low-lying areas) this year.

Earlier, the Kumbalangi-branded Pokkali rice was available on the market. Kumbalangi panchayat president Shaji Kuruppasery said they are trying to relaunch the Kumbalangi brand, Pokkali rice, with the support of the farmers.