The woman who had levelled allegations of sexual assault against former MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil turned hostile during the trial of the case at a court in Neyyattinkara on Monday. She told the court that he did not sexually assault her. She also said that his colleagues did not threaten her, as had been alleged earlier.

The case dates back to 2022, when Kovalam police registered a case under non-bailable charges based on a complaint by a schoolteacher. According to her complaint, she had known Kunnapillil since 2017. She said that in September 2022, while they were travelling together in a car to Kovalam, an argument broke out and he allegedly assaulted her. She also claimed that local residents intervened, but the matter was later defused after the two reportedly said they were husband and wife.

The case was later transferred to the District Crime Branch. The complainant further alleged that there were three instances of sexual assault between July and September 2022, at a resort in Kovalam, a flat in Kalamassery, and her residence in Petta. She also alleged that he offered her ₹30 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

On October 20, 2022, a Thiruvananthapuram sessions court granted him anticipatory bail with conditions, including surrender of his passport and mobile phone. He denied all allegations and claimed the case was politically motivated.

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The survivor then approached the High Court seeking cancellation of his bail, arguing that he could influence the investigation. However, in December 2022, the court upheld the anticipatory bail, noting the complexities of the relationship between the two.

Following the allegations, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) suspended Kunnapillil from party responsibilities, though he continued as an MLA. The Congress high command also decided not to field him in Perumbavoor for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.