Alappuzha: Anilkumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Cherthala, was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a businessman.

The vigilance team from Alappuzha caught the officer from his rented house at Thaikkal in Cherthala. According to vigilance officials, the DySP had allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh as bribe from the businessman. He was caught while allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹50,000.

Officials said Anilkumar attempted to flee after spotting the vigilance team, but was chased down and apprehended by the officers. The operation was led by DySP Benny along with inspectors Shaiju Ibrahim and Prashanth Kumar.