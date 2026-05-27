Thiruvananthapuram: The administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Wednesday rejected allegations of security lapses and missing valuables, describing them as "baseless and false".

The clarification came after a report submitted by DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar to the Home Department pointed to alleged thefts, security breaches and irregularities in the handling of valuables and offerings at the temple.

Also Read DGP report flags gold theft, security lapses at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

In a statement, the temple office said that media reports regarding missing valuables, improper handling of devotees’ offerings, and security failures were malicious attempts to tarnish the shrine's image and mislead the public.

“The treasures of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple are safeguarded with the highest standards of security and reverence,” the statement said.

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According to the temple authorities, the premises are under continuous CCTV surveillance managed by the temple security police wing, and the movement of valuables is carried out only after informing the security wing and in its presence. Staff members are also subjected to frisking while entering and leaving the temple premises, the statement added.

The administration maintained that no incident of theft or misappropriation had occurred and urged devotees not to believe “unfounded rumours”.

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The temple office also said the shrine continues to preserve its sanctity with “utmost care and responsibility” and appealed to the media and the public not to circulate false narratives.

However, the DGP’s report reportedly stated that around 78 grams of gold bars and coins offered by devotees had gone missing over the past few months.

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The report also alleged that a multi-tiered gold lamp removed for maintenance was replaced with a silver substitute without official documentation. It further noted that the ‘Vaira Nama’ installed inside the sanctum sanctorum had been removed for repairs and had not been reinstated for the past six months.

According to the report, some temple employees, security personnel and associates of the royal family were bypassing mandatory security checks at the entrance. Certain individuals were allegedly entering the temple premises without undergoing screening procedures.

“These individuals are reportedly close to Sri Aditya Varma and are also known to visit the Kowdiar Palace regularly,” the report stated.

Citing concerns over alleged mismanagement, the report recommended that all gold and silver valuables kept outside the vaults be shifted to a centralised strong room. It also proposed proper documentation and locker storage of devotees’ offerings under strict police surveillance.

The report further called for strict enforcement of security protocols, stating that no individual, “regardless of status or affiliation”, should be exempted from mandatory screening procedures.