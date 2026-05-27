Kasaragod: Kumbla Police on Wednesday registered a case against a man for allegedly assaulting his wife after she confronted him over WhatsApp chats and phone conversations with other women.

The case was registered against Kareem based on a complaint filed by his wife, Khadeejath Kubra (40), a native of Adukka near Bandiyod in Kumbla panchayat.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 1.15 am on May 25 at their house in Kubanoor Adukka. Khadeejath Kubra alleged that Kareem assaulted her after she questioned him about his interactions with other women.

She alleged that he struck her on the head with a hand wearing a ring and twisted and broke the nail of the little finger on her left hand.

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After sustaining injuries, she sought treatment at Doctors Hospital before filing a complaint with the police.

Kumbla Police booked Kareem under Sections 126 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.