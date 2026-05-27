Kozhikode: A 19-year-old student was found dead at his residence in Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on Tuesday night, in a case suspected to involve a gunshot injury.

The deceased was identified as Karthik (19), a resident of Parakkulam in Pantheerankavu. Police said the postmortem examination would be held at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, Karthik was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on his forehead. A cover of a cartridge used in firearms was also recovered from inside the room. Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the postmortem and a detailed investigation.

Karthik’s parents found him lying in a pool of blood inside an upstairs room that had been locked from the inside when they returned home on Tuesday night. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, but doctors were unable to save him.

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Police said Karthik was undergoing training at a rifle club at Thondayad in Kozhikode.

The body has been kept at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary. Pantheerankavu Police completed the preliminary inquest procedures on Tuesday night and said a detailed investigation would begin on Wednesday.