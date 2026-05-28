The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala. The districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur. The yellow alert has been extended to Friday for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

A yellow alert indicates isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5 mm in 24 hours. The IMD also said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state from May 28 to June 1. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) is also very likely at isolated places till June 3.

In an update issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) at 1.00 pm, valid for the next three hours, thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 50 kmph is very likely at one or two places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Additionally, light rainfall is likely at isolated places in all other districts of Kerala.

IMD Alert. Photo: Canva

Coastal alert

For the North Kerala coast, winds are expected to be southwesterly to southerly at 15–20 knots, with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Visibility will be moderate, becoming poor in rain and thunderstorms and very poor during heavy spells. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate. A swell surge alert has been issued for the coasts of Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur, with swell waves of 15.0–19.0 second period and heights of 0.8–1.0 metres forecast till 8.30 pm on Thursday.

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For the South Kerala coast, winds will be southwesterly to westerly at 15–20 knots, with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Visibility will be moderate, becoming poor in rain and thunderstorms and very poor during heavy falls. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate. A swell surge alert has been issued for the coasts of Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam, with swell waves of 15.0–19.0 second period and heights of 0.9–1.4 metres forecast till 8.30 pm on Thursday.