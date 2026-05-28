Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Adha on Thursday, commemorating the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismail. Eid al-Adha also marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid prayers and special khutbahs (sermons) will be held at mosques and specially prepared centres in the morning.

In remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice the son he was blessed with after years of prayer in obedience to God’s command, ritual sacrifices will be offered as part of the Eid observances. Families and friends will exchange Eid greetings and share festive meals and goodwill.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended Bakrid greetings, calling upon people to uphold the values of sacrifice, compassion, unity and communal harmony.

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In his Eid-ul-Adha message, Governor Arlekar said the festival symbolises sacrifice and devotion while strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and unity among people.

Chief Minister Satheesan said Bakrid conveys the message of sacrifice and self-surrender and stressed that these values should be reflected in everyday life.

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He said the spiritual light spread by such celebrations should guide society towards greater humanity and inspire people to face challenges with courage and hope. The chief minister also conveyed Bakrid greetings to all people in the state.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, expressed hope that the spirit of Eid would strengthen unity, harmony and dedication among people and reinforce brotherhood and mutual love beyond caste and religious differences.