Key events in Kerala today: Handloom handicrafts fair, painting exhibition, film festival on May 28
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Award ceremony and felicitation by Manaveeyam Film and Music Charitable Society in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from Kerala in Kottayam, Newman Association discussion on 'Kerala of Power Transition' in Kochi; music concert featuring songs of lyricist Yusufali Kechery in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on May 28, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Bharat Bhavan: Award ceremony and felicitation by Manaveeyam Film and Music Charitable Society. Inauguration by Deputy Mayor G.S. Ashanath. 10:00 am
- Hotel Residency Tower: Inauguration of Wise Men International Business Network. 5:00 pm
- Hotel Lemon Tree: State conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala. 10:00 am
- Attukal Shopping Complex: All India Handloom Handicrafts Fair. 10:00 am
- Thirumala Madhava Swami Ashram: Bhaktiganasudha (devotional songs). 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Children's Library, Raagam Hall: Inauguration of Vacation Class culmination. Artist Sujathan, children's debut, anti-drug awareness class - 9:30 am
- Public Library, Kanayi Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am
- Vakathanom, Vallikkatt Dayaara: Commemoration of Eugen Mar Dionysius. Holy Mass by Fr. Viji Kurien Thomas - 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer - 6:00 pm
- Kanjikuzhy, near Plantation Corporation, Deliverance Church: Fasting prayer, deliverance service. Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am
- Ettumanoor Municipality Office, Council Hall: Grievance redressal fair and awareness seminar for workers, employers, and pensioners registered with ESI Corporation and EPF - 10:00 am
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival - Seminar 'Contemporary Cinema and Resistance Politics' - Susmesh Chandroth 5:00 pm, Film - Perumazhakkalam 7:00 pm
- Kaloor Kanan Nair Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival - Film 'Raincoat' 6:00 pm
- Mattancherry David Hall Gallery: Echoes of Luminance Art Exhibition - 4:00 pm, Symposium - Buddhist Influence on Art and Culture in Kerala
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: S.N. Dakshina's painting exhibition - 11:00 am
- Kaloor Lumen Jyothis Hall: Newman Association discussion 'Kerala of Power Transition' - 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Koiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Installation Day Celebration - Kalashabhishekam 8:00 am, Muthappan Vellattam 5:30 pm
- Tali Jubilee Hall: M P Veerendra Kumar Memorial Meeting and Award Presentation - Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh 11:00 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: M P Veerendra Kumar Memorial Meeting organised by RJD State Committee. Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan 2:30 pm
- Bhatroad Samudra Auditorium: Reception to V D Satheesan, making his first visit to Kozhikode after becoming Chief Minister, organised by Praja Samithi 4:30 pm
- Alakapuri: Release of the book 'Navafascismum Navaloka Kramavum' written by KT Kunjikannan - John Brittas MP 4:30 pm
- Town Hall: Music concert featuring songs of lyricist Yusufali Kechery, organised by Mankavu Sunrise Music Club 5:30 pm
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