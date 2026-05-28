A young Delhi-based model, Divyanshu Jyoshi (26), who had arrived in Kochi for the shoot of an ad film, drowned after entering the waters of a quarry at Pettamala, near Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Divyanshu and his friend visited the site as part of a location hunt for an advertisement shoot for a clothing store. According to the Kodanadu police, Divyanshu had just entered the water when he slipped and lost his balance.

Divyanshu Jyoshi in the quarry waters of Perumbavoor while scouting the location for an ad shoot. Photo: Special arrangement

His friend, who was filming him at the time, alerted nearby locals, who informed the authorities. Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot soon after receiving the distress call. Scuba divers were also contacted, though the body was recovered before their arrival.

Divyanshu was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Perumbavoor, where he was declared brought dead.

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According to fire and rescue officials, the quarry is extremely dangerous, with water depths reaching nearly 100 feet. Divyanshu’s body was recovered from a depth of around 30 feet.

Kodanadu police said the Chalakudy-based ad film shooting unit had planned to visit the site only on Friday to seek permission from the local panchayat for the shoot. However, the Delhi-based youths had arrived a day earlier to explore the location.

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“Though the area is off-limits, it continues to attract visitors. It is highly unsafe,” a police official said.

Police added that Divyanshu’s family has been informed and will arrive to claim the body.