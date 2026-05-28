Tirurangadi: A Class 4 student from Uttar Pradesh has overcome language barriers to crack the CM Kids Scholarship examination instituted by the Kerala government after writing the test in Malayalam.

Ayan Khan, a student of GMUP School at Venniyoor, achieved the feat by mastering Malayalam within a short span of time.

Teachers describe Ayan as a highly enthusiastic learner with a keen interest in academics, reading and general knowledge. According to them, his consistent hard work and eagerness to learn played a crucial role in the achievement, proving that language is no barrier to talent.

Ayan is the son of Kalam and Fareeda, natives of Uttar Pradesh. His father works at a furniture shop. His younger brothers, Tahir Khan and Mehboob Khan, are also students at the same school.

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The achievement has also highlighted the school’s efforts to identify and nurture talent while helping children from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds grow with confidence.

Municipal education standing committee chairperson K K Rifa Fathah, councillor M P Hamsa, PTA president Anas Karimpinakkal, SMC chairman P Majeed, headmaster I Salim, MTA president Asya Hanasath, Aziz Karat, Habeeba and others spoke on the occasion.