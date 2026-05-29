Key events in Kerala today: Khadi fair, painting exhibition, film festival mark May 29
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Inauguration of the state conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state in Kottayam; screening of documentary film, 'Art and Resistance' and feature film, 'Lunch Box' in Kochi, P VK Nedungadi Memorial Lecture and media award presentation in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 29. 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel Lemon Tree: Inauguration of the state conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala by Minister T C. Siddique. 10:00 am.
- Pujappura Magic Academy: Inauguration of the annual celebration of The Magic Academy of Magical Sciences by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 10:00 am.
- Thirumala Madhava Swamy Ashram: Bhaktiganasudha (Devotional Song). 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Karbala Junction Khadi Grama Vyavasaya District Office: Special Rebate Fair. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library, Kananai Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.
- Vakathanom Vallyakkad Dayara: Commemoration feast of Eugen Mar Dionesius. Holy Mass by Fr V M Abraham Vazhayakkal – 6:45 am. Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- TDM Hall, Ernakulam: State conference of the All Kerala Bank Retirees Federation – 9:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival – Documentary Film – 'Art and Resistance' by Rajesh James 5:00 pm, Film – Lunch Box 7:00 pm, Film – Record Dance 7:45 pm.
- Banarji Road Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival – Film Beyond Hatred and Power, We Keep Seeking 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Kanan Nair Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival – Film Vertigo 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath – 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: P V K Nedungadi Memorial Lecture and Media Award Presentation – Vivek Narayanan 11:00 am.
- Nadakkavu Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School: Farewell gathering for A K Abdul Hakeem, retiring SSK District Project Coordinator, organised by his friends. 4:00 pm.
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