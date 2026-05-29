Kozhikode: Hopes for a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala are set to gain momentum with Metro Man E Sreedharan slated to submit an interim report on the project to the state government on Friday. Sreedharan is expected to meet Chief Minister V D Satheeshan in the evening and hand over the report.

The two are also likely to hold detailed discussions on the proposed rail corridor and its future course. Renewed interest in Sreedharan’s proposal comes in the wake of the UDF government’s recent decision to de-notify the controversial SilverLine project of K-Rail. The move has revived discussions around an alternative high-speed rail network for the state. Sreedharan had proposed the Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor last year as an alternative to SilverLine and had initiated preliminary steps for preparing the Detailed Project Report by opening a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation office in Ponnani.

With the UDF government expected to announce a major rail infrastructure project in the upcoming state budget, Friday’s meeting between Sreedharan and the Chief Minister is being seen as significant. One of the major hurdles faced by the SilverLine project under the previous LDF government was resistance from the Centre. Sources said the Union government had earlier expressed support for Sreedharan’s efforts to propose an alternative, which could make it easier for the state government to secure approvals and move ahead with the project.

Sreedharan recently revised the alignment of the proposed corridor, increasing the network to 23 stations. The original alignment included stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Varkala, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Vaikom, Ernakulam Bypass, Cochin International Airport, Thrissur, Pattambi, Malappuram, Calicut International Airport, Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thalassery before ending at Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the revised alignment, Thrippunithura has been added after Vaikom, while Aluva has been included between Ernakulam and Nedumbassery, taking the total number of stations in Ernakulam district to three. Sources said the alignment in coastal regions of Kozhikode and Kannur has also been altered to include Balussery, Nadapuram and Koothuparamba, aiming to improve rail connectivity in areas that currently lack railway infrastructure.

The revised route is also expected to strengthen future connectivity to Wayanad. The proposed corridor has been designed for a maximum speed of 200 kmph, with an operational speed of 180 kmph. The estimated project cost is ₹54,000 crore.