Kottayam: As monsoon clouds gather over Kerala, a small Kudumbashree unit tucked away in Velloor near Pampady is once again busy crafting umbrellas that have earned the trust of customers over the years.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Pournami Kudumbashree unit has begun rolling out its popular ‘Vishwasam’ brand umbrellas. The initiative is steered by P S Sushama Rajesh of Kolleli House, Vettipadi.

The venture traces its roots to 2018, when about 34 women from various Kudumbashree units underwent training in umbrella-making. But with time, most moved away from the craft, leaving Sushama as the lone member who continues to actively pursue it. Today, she carries the small-scale enterprise forward almost single-handedly.

Backed by the block panchayat, Kudumbashree units and members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the umbrellas have steadily built a loyal customer base. While schoolchildren continue to be among the biggest buyers, adults are increasingly preferring locally made umbrellas, particularly the popular three-fold models.

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The umbrellas are crafted using a range of intricate production techniques. Fabric pieces of varying sizes are stitched together using materials sourced from Thrissur. Colourful designs made especially for children remain a highlight, while equal attention is given to durability and safety. The handle is fixed onto a threaded pipe structure, and pearls are attached to the tips of the ribs to prevent injuries from sharp edges while also helping rainwater drip smoothly.

The structure itself is intricate. The umbrella cloth is mounted above the ribs, and in three-fold umbrellas, six smaller rods are carefully joined within each rib section. With trained helpers assisting, nearly a dozen umbrellas can be completed in just four hours, a pace Sushama attributes to expert training and experience.

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Members of the Kudumbashree unit say the uninterrupted functioning of the umbrella-making venture has been made possible by the continued support from various wings of the Kudumbashree Mission.