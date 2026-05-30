Kasaragod: A 41-year-old woman, the wife of a serving Army personnel, was found hanging in the bedroom of her newly built house at Moodamkulam near Karmanthody in Karadka grama panchayat, on Saturday.

Souparnika (41), wife of Rajesh Kumar, who is posted in Nagaland, was found hanging around 7 am from a ceiling fan in a bedroom on the upper floor of the house. Relatives and neighbours rushed her to a hospital in Mulleria after bringing her down, but doctors declared her brought dead.

The family had moved into the newly constructed house only a month ago, after conducting the housewarming ceremony. Rajesh Kumar had returned to his posting after the function. The couple had two children.

According to the Adhur police, preliminary findings indicate that Souparnika, a native of Pathanadukkam in the neighbouring Muliyar panchayat, died after 11.30 pm last night. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Kumar has begun his journey home after being informed of the tragedy.