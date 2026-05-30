Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kasaragod: A 41-year-old woman, the wife of a serving Army personnel, was found hanging in the bedroom of her newly built house at Moodamkulam near Karmanthody in Karadka grama panchayat, on Saturday.

Souparnika (41), wife of Rajesh Kumar, who is posted in Nagaland, was found hanging around 7 am from a ceiling fan in a bedroom on the upper floor of the house. Relatives and neighbours rushed her to a hospital in Mulleria after bringing her down, but doctors declared her brought dead.

The family had moved into the newly constructed house only a month ago, after conducting the housewarming ceremony. Rajesh Kumar had returned to his posting after the function. The couple had two children.

According to the Adhur police, preliminary findings indicate that Souparnika, a native of Pathanadukkam in the neighbouring Muliyar panchayat, died after 11.30 pm last night. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Kumar has begun his journey home after being informed of the tragedy.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.