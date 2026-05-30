Key events in Kerala today: Prem Nazir Award presentation, tobacco control day celebration on May 30
Mail This Article
×
Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers in Thiruvananthapuram; staging of the play 'Porattam' in Kottayam; Art Exhibition, 'Echoes of Luminance' in Kochi; book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kovalam Vellar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: National Seminar of Society for Emergency Medicine India. Inauguration of the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister V D Satheesan 4:15 pm
- Kovalam Vellar Junction: Reception for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organised by Congress Kovalam Mandalam Committee. 4:00 pm
- Statue Padma Cafe: Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers by Kerala Federation of the Blind. Minister K Muraleedharan 11:00 am
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Malayattoor Cultural Evening. Minister C P John 6:00 pm
- Medical College Old Auditorium: Commencement of the People's Cleaning Drive. Minister K. Muraleedharan 9:00 am
- Chalakkuzhi Mekepattam NSS Karayogam: Pathashala 2026. Minister K. Muraleedharan 6:00 pm
- Kottakkakam Panchajanyam Auditorium: Conclusion of vacation classes of Chithira Thirunal Memorial Music and Dance Academy, Dance and Music Festival. Minister C.P. John 5:00 pm
- Illippod SRR Hall: Illippod Friendship Residents Association Public Meeting. 4:00 pm
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Madhavikutty Remembrance. 4:30 pm
- Priyadarshini Hall, Kottakkakam: Prem Nazir Award Presentation. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 5:30 pm
- Corporation Open Air Auditorium: Mayor Care Scheme, Distribution of study materials. 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baselius College: District Level Inauguration of Tobacco Control Day Celebration. Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am, Awareness Seminar – 10:30 am
- Public Library Kanai Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.
- District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10:30 am.
- Darshana Kaladarshana Academy: Annual Celebration Programs, Vacation Class Conclusion, Children's Debut. Director of Darshana Cultural Centre Rev. Dr. Thomas Puthuserry, Exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by children – 4:30 pm.
- KPS Menon Hall: Play 'Porattam' presented by Thiruvanchoor Theatres – 6:30 pm.
- YMCA Hall: Alex Mathew Vengadath Memorial Inter-Sunday School Competition – 9:00 am.
- Vakathanom Vallikkad Dayara: Commemoration Feast of Eugen Mar Ivanios. Holy Qurbana. Yuhannon Corepiscopa Chirathalath – 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
- Sankranthi AKTE Bhavan: Reception for Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Sankranthi Pourasabha – 3:00 pm.
- Kollad IPC Ebenezer Church Hall: School Year Opening Preparatory Seminar organised by IPC Ebenezer Worship Centre. Pastor Sunil Zacharia – 10:00 am.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: General Surgery Camp. Dr. Thomas George, Dr. Jocy Joseph – 9:30 am.
- Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple: 'Sharadotsavam' for students organized by SNDP Yogam Kottayam Union. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Mahagurupooja, Sreesaradamantrarchana, Thoolikapooja – 9:30 am, Mathrupujja, Study Class – 12:00 pm.
Kochi
- Valanjambalam Devi Temple: Laksharchana. Filling of Kalashakudam with sandalwood paste at dawn 5:00 am, followed by commencement of Laksharchana, Uchapooja 10:00 am, Athazhapooja 7:30 pm.
- Fort Kochi David Hall Gallery: 'Echoes of Luminance' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevashram: Inauguration of the 'Jnanamrutham 2026' project organised by Andhra Cultural Association. 10:30 am.
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of free study materials organised by Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam City. 11:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre Theatre Hall: Drishya Mohanam Dance Festival. Inauguration by Dr. R. Bindu 10:30 am, Union Minister Suresh Gopi 4:00 pm. Inauguration of Chavara Short Film Festival. Prajesh Sen 10:00 am.
- TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – K.R. Nambiar 10:00 am.
- Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Lecture organized by Kerala History Association – 'Changes in Kochi's Trade Centers from the 15th Century onwards.' Presentation by Dr. S. Muralidharan 11:00 am, 'Madhavikutty Oru Orma' – Lecture by Sreekumari Ramachandran 3:00 pm.
- BMS Study and Research Centre Hall: Deliberation meeting organized by Bharatheeya Jyotisha Vichara Sangham regarding the Superstition and Immoral Practices Eradication Bill. 2:00 pm.
- Darbhar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by S N Dakshina 11:00 am, Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath 10:00 am.
- SNV Sadanam Auditorium: Face Foundation Chithrotsav. Sahyanu Award Presentation and Cultural Conference. 2:30 pm.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Seminar on the topic 'Malayali's Nostalgia and Kamal's Cinematic Sensibility' as part of Edappally Film Festival. Open Forum – Director Kamal – 5:00 pm, Film screening 'Ulladakkam' 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Celluloid' 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Charulata' 6:00 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Nithyam Haritham' – Prem Nazir's Birth Centenary commemoration, Song evening featuring selected songs from his films. 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Puthuppara SK Hall: Anish Natyalaya Memorial Folk Dance Competition. 9:00 am.
- Govt. Medical College Premises: Commencement of the People's Grand Cleaning Drive. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA 9:15 am.
- DCC Office K Karunakaran Memorial Building: Reception for MLAs and distribution of treatment funds organised by K Karunakaran Charitable Trust. Inauguration by K Praveen Kumar MLA 4:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: C M Kesavan Commemoration and Award Presentation. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: Book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh, organized by Save Green. Former MLA Thottathil Raveendran 5:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: G Devarajan Master Music Academy Award to Paul Kallanoor. Film director P.K. Radhakrishnan 5:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: V Abdulla Commemoration and Award Distribution. 5:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Book release of 'Kumminikkalam' by P P Sreedharanunni 5:00 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.