Kochi: A 31-year-old man, who is a private bank employee, was arrested by the Kunnathunad police for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend and abandoning her in a secluded area after mistakenly believing she had died from the assault.

The accused, identified as Nithin, a native of Kothamangalam, was taken into custody just days before his marriage to another woman, which was scheduled for Monday. The police have registered a case against him on charges of attempted murder.

According to the police, the victim, a native of Pattimattam and a mother of one child, had been in a relationship with Nithin for some time. Their relationship turned sour, reportedly after Nithin's marriage was arranged with another woman.

The police said the victim, upon learning about Nithin getting married to another woman, demanded that he back out of the proposed marriage. This led to a heated argument between the two on Saturday night, which allegedly escalated into violence.

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“During the altercation, Nithin is accused of brutally assaulting the woman and attempting to strangle her. When she lost consciousness, he allegedly assumed that she had died,” said police sources.

Believing he had murdered her, Nithin allegedly tied her hands, transported her to a deserted, bush-covered area near Kozhippilly on the Kothamangalam New Bypass, and abandoned her there before fleeing.

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The woman remained unconscious in the undergrowth until the following morning. After regaining consciousness, she managed to crawl out of the thicket and reach Kozhippilly Junction, where she informed local residents and passersby about the attack.

The locals immediately helped her reach a nearby hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

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After being discharged, the woman approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement and subsequent investigation, Kunnathunad police registered a case on May 24, arrested Nithin and initiated legal proceedings against him. He has been remanded into judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.