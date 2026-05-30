Kasaragod: Former SFI state secretary P M Arsho and K Vidya, a former SFI state committee member, are getting married on Monday.

The two student leaders will register their marriage at the Sub-Registrar's Office at Trikaripur in Kasaragod, according to a notice put up at the office. Senior CPM leaders are expected to attend the wedding.

Vidya is a native of Trikaripur in Kasaragod district. Arsho, who hails from Kanjirappuzha in Palakkad, is a member of the CPM Palakkad district committee and had frequently courted controversy during his tenure as SFI state secretary. Some of his public positions had drawn criticism even from sections within the party.

Arsho was a student of the Integrated PG Archaeology programme at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, but discontinued the course, exercising the "exit option" after the sixth semester. Earlier, the college had issued him a notice after he failed to attend classes following the commencement of the seventh semester.

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Vidya hit the headlines in 2023 after being accused of submitting forged teaching experience certificates purportedly issued by Maharaja's College to secure guest lecturer positions.

Police investigations in Kochi, Agali and Nileshwar found that the certificates she submitted claiming teaching experience as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College did not match the institution's official records. Investigators said the fonts and seal on the certificates differed from those used by the college and described the documents as prima facie fake.

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The certificates had helped Vidya obtain a guest lecturer position at the Government Arts and Science College at Karinthalam near Nileshwar in Kasaragod district. The alleged forgery surfaced when she later submitted the same documents while applying for a post at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappady, and the certificates were sent to Maharaja's College for verification.

The college subsequently informed authorities that it had not appointed any guest lecturers during the period claimed in the certificates, leading to police complaints and multiple criminal cases.