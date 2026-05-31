Key events in Kerala today: Cultural meet, free UPSC summit seminar, painting exhibition on May 31
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Tribute to Asha Bhosle in Kozhikode; annual medical education program for postgraduate students of Psychiatry in Thiruvananthapuram; career guidance for SSLC and Plus Two in Kottayam, valedictory function of Edappally Film Festival and honouring director Kamal in Kochi, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 31, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Bharath Bhavan: Honouring Dr Pramod Payyannoor, Cultural Meet at 5:30 pm.
- Chandrasekharan Nair Police Quarters Auditorium: Black Belt Award distribution by Minister K Muraleedharan at 10:00 am.
- ambalamukku NSS Auditorium: Vrindavan Garden Residents Association Annual Celebration by Minister K. Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
- Hotel Residency Tower: Annual Medical Education program for Postgraduate Students of Psychiatry at 9:00 am.
- Sreekaryam Vikas Nagar Open Air Auditorium: Distribution of study materials by Congress Vikas Nagar Booth, led by T. Sharathchandra Prasad at 6:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kanayi Kunjiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state, 'Silent Echoes' at 10:00 am.
- Karthiyayani Hall, Kumaranalloor Devaswom: Career Guidance Class for SSLC and Plus Two students, organised by Kumaranalloor Tamil Vishwakarma Samajam No. 54 at 9:00 am.
Kochi
- Near Gold Souk Mall, NH Bypass: Flag-off of Ponunnirunni Mini Marathon, organised by Ponunnirunni Gramina Vayanashala at 6:00 am.
- Open Gym Park, Near Vaduthala Bridge: Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Camp, organised by Cochin Pet Centre and Vaduthala Urima Residents Association at 9:00 am.
- Santh Nirankari Satsang Bhavan, Thevara Ferry: Mega Blood Donation Camp as part of Manava Ekatha Diwas celebration at 9:00 am.
- Kochi IMA House: Formation of MS Harmony, a support group for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. Hibi Eden MP, Uma Thomas MLA at 9:00 am.
- Kadavantra Devi Temple: Bhagavad Gita Class at 9:30 am.
- TDM Hall: Review and discussion on R Rajasree's novel 'Athreyakam', organised by Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithya Yogam at 11:00 am.
- Soyus Library, Kadavantra: Tribute to Asha Bhosle. Anyone can speak, anyone can sing at 5:00 pm.
- Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Concluding ceremony of Edappally Film Festival and honoring director Kamal at 6:00 pm, concluding film - LIB (Directed by Baiju Raj Chekavar) at 8:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Physical Education Stadium, East Hill: District Kalarippayattu Championship by District Kalarippayattu Association at 9:00 am.
- Siasco ITI Hall, Mukhdar: Idiyangara Bengali Veedu Family Gathering - Inauguration by Corporation Councilor T. P. M. Jishhan at 9:00 am.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Free UPSC Summit Seminar organised by Summit IAS Academy at 10:00 am.
- Sree Narayana Gurumandiram Hall, Velliparambu: Free distribution of study materials by Dr. Palpu Charitable Trust at 3:30 pm.
- Aikya Kerala Vayanashala Hall, Chakkarathukulam: Release of the book 'Penmakkalude Muri' written by Anjali Rajeev by U K Kumaran at 4:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Condolence meeting by the public on the demise of former Mayor, Sports Council President, and senior CPM leader T P Dasan at 4:00 pm.
- Akashamithai, Vaikkom Muhammad Basheer Memorial, BC Road: Formation of Basheer Fest Organizing Committee by P A Mohammed Riyas MLA at 4:00 pm.
- Yuvashahithi Samajam Hall, Idiyangara: Annual General Body Meeting of Yuvashahithi Samajam at 4:15 pm.
- DCC Hall: Inauguration of P M Najeeb Memorial Endowment distribution by Minister T. Cidiq, organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Trust at 4:30 pm.
- Sports Council Hall, Mananchira: World Tobacco Day observance by Pratheekshayum and Corporation Health Department - Satirical Ottan Thullal at 4:30 pm.
- Hotel Gokulam Grand: Felicitation of Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation founder M R Rajesh, who organised the first Adhirathra Yagam in Malabar, M K Raghavan MP at 5:00 pm.
- City House Hall, Kannur Road: Inauguration of Navathi celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vidyalayam by K Jayanth MLA at 5:00 pm.
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