Tribute to Asha Bhosle in Kozhikode; annual medical education program for postgraduate students of Psychiatry in Thiruvananthapuram; career guidance for SSLC and Plus Two in Kottayam, valedictory function of Edappally Film Festival and honouring director Kamal in Kochi, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 31, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Bharath Bhavan: Honouring Dr Pramod Payyannoor, Cultural Meet at 5:30 pm.

Honouring Dr Pramod Payyannoor, Cultural Meet at 5:30 pm. Chandrasekharan Nair Police Quarters Auditorium: Black Belt Award distribution by Minister K Muraleedharan at 10:00 am.

Black Belt Award distribution by Minister K Muraleedharan at 10:00 am. ambalamukku NSS Auditorium: Vrindavan Garden Residents Association Annual Celebration by Minister K. Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.

Vrindavan Garden Residents Association Annual Celebration by Minister K. Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm. Hotel Residency Tower: Annual Medical Education program for Postgraduate Students of Psychiatry at 9:00 am.

Annual Medical Education program for Postgraduate Students of Psychiatry at 9:00 am. Sreekaryam Vikas Nagar Open Air Auditorium: Distribution of study materials by Congress Vikas Nagar Booth, led by T. Sharathchandra Prasad at 6:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kanayi Kunjiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state, 'Silent Echoes' at 10:00 am.

Kottayam Public Library: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state, 'Silent Echoes' at 10:00 am. Karthiyayani Hall, Kumaranalloor Devaswom: Career Guidance Class for SSLC and Plus Two students, organised by Kumaranalloor Tamil Vishwakarma Samajam No. 54 at 9:00 am.

Kochi

Near Gold Souk Mall, NH Bypass: Flag-off of Ponunnirunni Mini Marathon, organised by Ponunnirunni Gramina Vayanashala at 6:00 am.

Flag-off of Ponunnirunni Mini Marathon, organised by Ponunnirunni Gramina Vayanashala at 6:00 am. Open Gym Park, Near Vaduthala Bridge : Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Camp, organised by Cochin Pet Centre and Vaduthala Urima Residents Association at 9:00 am.

: Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Camp, organised by Cochin Pet Centre and Vaduthala Urima Residents Association at 9:00 am. Santh Nirankari Satsang Bhavan, Thevara Ferry: Mega Blood Donation Camp as part of Manava Ekatha Diwas celebration at 9:00 am.

Mega Blood Donation Camp as part of Manava Ekatha Diwas celebration at 9:00 am. Kochi IMA House: Formation of MS Harmony, a support group for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. Hibi Eden MP, Uma Thomas MLA at 9:00 am.

Formation of MS Harmony, a support group for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. Hibi Eden MP, Uma Thomas MLA at 9:00 am. Kadavantra Devi Temple: Bhagavad Gita Class at 9:30 am.

TDM Hall: Review and discussion on R Rajasree's novel 'Athreyakam', organised by Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithya Yogam at 11:00 am.

Review and discussion on R Rajasree's novel 'Athreyakam', organised by Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithya Yogam at 11:00 am. Soyus Library, Kadavantra: Tribute to Asha Bhosle. Anyone can speak, anyone can sing at 5:00 pm.

Tribute to Asha Bhosle. Anyone can speak, anyone can sing at 5:00 pm. Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Concluding ceremony of Edappally Film Festival and honoring director Kamal at 6:00 pm, concluding film - LIB (Directed by Baiju Raj Chekavar) at 8:00 pm.

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Kozhikode