Upputhara: Rather than waiting for funds to arrive, the staff of the Upputhara Community Health Centre picked up paint brushes and got to work. Using their own money and labour, they have launched a renovation drive to give the public hospital a fresh new look.

The initiative, led by Medical Officer Dr Mini Mohan and wholeheartedly supported by the staff, aims to provide patients with a cleaner, more welcoming environment while ensuring that the hospital building and its surroundings are kept neat and well-maintained.

The idea took shape during a recent meeting of the hospital staff, where Dr Mohan proposed undertaking the renovation work collectively. The suggestion received unanimous support and the staff quickly set about organising the project. Employees also volunteered to raise funds on their own to purchase paint, materials and other supplies required for the work.

The renovation drive began with the replacement of the old board at the hospital entrance. Staff members then cleared overgrown vegetation from the hospital premises and planted saplings to improve the surroundings. This was followed by efforts to repaint the building and refurbish furniture.

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The renovation drive is being carried out entirely outside regular duty hours, with employees also volunteering their holidays to the project. Health inspectors, junior health inspectors, nurses, the staff secretary and other employees have all joined hands to take part in the painting and renovation work.

According to the staff, the funds allocated by the block panchayat are insufficient to meet all the hospital's maintenance and renovation needs. Rather than wait for additional funding, they decided to take matters into their own hands and carry out the work themselves.