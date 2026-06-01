Malappuram: Former minister and former Left-backed MLA K T Jaleel is likely to formally join Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the coming days, sources say.

Jaleel, a four-time MLA who has been closely associated with the Left Democratic Front for nearly two decades, had so far remained outside the CPM despite contesting elections with the coalition’s support. The latest move is seen as politically significant, coming shortly after his first electoral defeat in his political career.

Jaleel was defeated in this year’s Assembly election by V S Joy of the Congress in Thavanur constituency. The defeat also triggered criticism and trolling from cadres of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), his former party.

Sources said Jaleel is expected to formally receive CPM membership in the coming days, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

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Jaleel began his political career through the Muslim Youth League and was once considered a prominent face of the IUML. In 2006, he severed ties with the party and contested from Kuttippuram with the backing of the Left Front. In a major political upset, he defeated senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty.

He later shifted to Thavanur constituency and won consecutive Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016. In 2016, he retained the seat with a majority of 17,064 votes.

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During the previous LDF government, Jaleel served as minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare. He later came under scrutiny in connection with the 2020 Kerala gold smuggling case and was questioned by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency over related allegations.

A formal announcement regarding his CPM membership is expected soon.