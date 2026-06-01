Kayamkulam: Stagnant water accumulated in a National Highway underpass at Ramapuram is causing serious hardship for students of two schools in the vicinity.

Students of Ramapuram Government High School and Keerikkad Government LP School, located on either side of the highway in wards 1 and 2 of Pathiyoor panchayat, depend on the underpass as the only connecting route.

However, continuous rainfall in the region has caused wastewater to accumulate in the passage. With the underpass now rendered impassable, students are forced to take a long detour to reach their schools.

Despite repeated petitions by parents and local residents to the Collector and other authorities ahead of the reopening of schools, no action has been taken so far.