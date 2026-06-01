Kottayam: A monitor lizard with a plastic container stuck over its head was rescued by the Forest Department's snake rescue team near the Medical College on Sunday morning.

The reptile was spotted by local residents along Babu Chazhikadan Road near the Medical College, struggling with the container lodged firmly over its head. Residents alerted the Forest Department, following which the snake rescue team rushed to the spot, captured the animal and removed the container.

According to Forest Department officials, the container may have been trapped on the lizard's head for nearly two days. Members of the rescue team said discolouration was visible around the animal's head, apparently due to the prolonged entrapment.

Once freed, the monitor lizard quickly scurried away into the surrounding area.