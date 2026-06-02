Key events in Kerala today: Inauguration of anti-narcotics drive, painting exhibition on June 2
-
A state-level inauguration of Operation Thoofan is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram, led by the Chief Minister.
-
-
Several exhibitions are being held across Kerala, including a painting exhibition featuring 38 artists in Kottayam.
-
-
Various community and association meetings are happening, such as the Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention in Kozhikode.
Mail This Article
Reception for MLAs in the agricultural sector by Thiruvananthapuram Green Society; Rubber Producers Society public meeting; painting exhibition of 38 artists from the state in Kottayam; Notebook distribution by Wings Educational Foundation in Kochi; Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Cotton Hill School: State-level inauguration of Operation Thoofan by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 3:00 pm.
- Press Club: Reception for MLAs in the agricultural sector by Thiruvananthapuram Green Society, Minister Bindu Krishna at 3:30 pm.
- Press Club: Ayya Vaikundhaswamy Mahasamadhi Day celebrations, Minister C.P. John at 3:30 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: C D Jain's solo painting exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Shastamangalam Minority Commission Headquarters Court Hall: Minority Commission sitting at 11:00 am.
- Palaayam Ayyankali Hall: Birsa Munda Unsung Heroes Award distribution at 2:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kulathupuzha YMCA Hall: Rubber Producers Society public meeting at 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Society Kruthadhara Sangamam and monthly Tuesday meditation. Paulose Corepiscopa Parekkara at 10:00 am.
- Public Library's Kanai Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Painting exhibition of 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am.
- Chalukkunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries fasting prayer and divine word service. Pastor Mathew Mathew at 10:30 am.
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Edappally Senior Citizens Forum's weekly program, quiz by A P Honeykumar at 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Release of Vinaya Chaitanya's commentary on Sree Narayana Guru's Athmopadesha Shathakam, discourse by Fr Bobby Jose Kattikad at 6:30 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Exhibition 'Avar Vanna, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu' (They Came, Crossing Seas and Oceans) at 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi Veli EMGLPS Hall: Notebook distribution by Wings Educational Foundation at 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Nalanda: Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:00 am.
- Customs Road Kala Hall: Commemoration of Kala former President T P Dasan at 5:30 pm.
- Kakattil Vyaparabhavan: Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekoopana Samithi Kakkattil Unit annual meeting and election at 10:00 am.
- Kallachi Town: 25th anniversary of Binu's martyrdom day commemoration led by CPM. P K Biju at 4:00 pm.