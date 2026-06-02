A migrant worker couple from West Bengal was found dead inside an outhouse at Vazhakkunnu in Potta here on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Umit (34) and his wife Radha, who were employed at the residence of a local resident, Sijo.

According to reports, Sijo is currently in Singapore. The couple had arrived in Kerala about four months ago for work and had been staying in the outhouse attached to the house.

Their bodies were discovered on a bed inside the outhouse. The door was found locked from the inside, and police believe the deaths occurred around two days ago.

Local residents said the couple frequently had disputes. Preliminary observations indicate marks on Radha's neck consistent with strangulation using a shawl. Police suspect that Umit may have killed Radha and then died by suicide, though this has not been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concern arose after the couple had not been seen for two days, prompting locals to inform the police. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chalakudy arrived at the scene and, after breaking open the locked door, discovered the bodies.

Police said that the exact cause of death can only be determined after the post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway.