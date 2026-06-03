Kozhikode: The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged fake “Kafir Screenshot” case that triggered a major political controversy during the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Vadakara.

Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief Farash T will head the SIT, which will function under the supervision of Kannur Range IG Yathish Chandra.

The controversy related to the 'Kafir Screenshot' erupted weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when a social media post containing a screenshot of a WhatsApp message surfaced in the Vadakara constituency. The message was falsely attributed to Muhammad Kasim P, Kozhikode district secretary of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF). It read: “Shafi is a pious young man who offers namaz five times a day, while the other is a non-Muslim ‘Kafir’ woman candidate. Whom should we vote for? Let us think.”

The message referred to the electoral contest between CPM candidate K K Shailaja and Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who eventually won the constituency by a margin of 1,14,506 votes.

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The screenshot was widely circulated by Left leaders and supporters, including CPM MLA K K Lathika, through Facebook and WhatsApp groups aligned with the Left. The campaign intensified political tensions in Vadakara, leading to allegations of communal polarisation and hate propaganda.

Following the circulation of the post, local CPM leader P Bhaskaran Master lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police, resulting in the registration of a case against Muhammad Kasim. However, Kasim and the MSF leadership demanded a thorough investigation to identify those behind the fake campaign, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) alleged that the conspiracy had been orchestrated by the CPM.

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The preliminary police investigation reportedly found that Muhammad Kasim had no role in creating or circulating the post. Subsequently, a report submitted before the Kerala High Court is said to have indicated the involvement of pro-Left cyber groups in spreading the fabricated screenshot. However, the police later closed the investigation, citing a lack of evidence.

After the UDF government came to power, Kuttyadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla approached Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a fresh and detailed investigation. He pointed out that although the Kerala High Court had directed a forensic examination of the mobile phones of DYFI leader Ribesh Ramakrishnan and others, with a report to be submitted within two weeks, nearly 20 months have passed without the findings being made public.

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The formation of the SIT is expected to bring renewed focus to the case and address concerns regarding the alleged delay in identifying those responsible for creating and disseminating the controversial screenshot.