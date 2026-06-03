Malappuram: The distribution of social security and welfare fund board pensions to beneficiaries at the UDF election committee office in Pulpatta Grama Panchayat in the district has sparked a political controversy, with the CPM alleging that the exercise was used for political gain.

The controversy erupted after a video showing pension distribution at the UDF office in Karaparamba went viral on social media. The footage shows beneficiaries standing in long queues to receive their pensions, which were being distributed by staff of the Pulpatta Service Cooperative Bank, controlled by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Pulpatta Grama Panchayat president N.K. Fousiya was also seen at the office.

The video was recorded by a local CPM worker, who questioned why pension payments were being distributed from a UDF office rather than being delivered directly to beneficiaries at their homes, as per the usual practice. Following the incident, the CPM demanded strong action against those responsible for conducting the distribution from the election committee office.

Responding to the allegations, Fousiya told Onmanorama that the distribution was not politically motivated. According to her, bank employee C. Akbar, who is responsible for pension distribution in the area, was unwell and unable to personally visit beneficiaries in Wards 9 and 10.

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“As Akbar was not keeping well, many beneficiaries contacted him seeking the pension amount. He decided to distribute the pensions collectively at Karaparamba Bazaar on Tuesday evening. While the distribution was initially taking place on the roadside, someone suggested shifting it to a nearby room for convenience. The room happened to be a temporary UDF election committee office and had tables and chairs available. Therefore, the distribution was moved there. There was no political motive behind it,” Fousiya said, adding that she happened to be passing through the area, as her residence is nearby, and stopped when she noticed people gathered in a queue.

Meanwhile, the CPM district secretariat organised a protest meeting at Karaparamba on Wednesday evening, demanding legal action against those involved in the pension distribution.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party alleged that officials of the Muslim League-controlled Pulpatta Cooperative Bank had summoned pension beneficiaries to the UDF election committee office and distributed welfare pensions there in violation of official government procedures.

“During the LDF government’s tenure, pensions were distributed regularly and strictly in accordance with guidelines, without any political interference. Calling beneficiaries to a party office and making them stand in queues to receive pensions undermines their dignity and self-respect,” the statement said.

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The CPM further alleged that the transparent pension distribution system followed over the past decade had been disrupted since the UDF assumed office. It also accused the government of failing to ensure timely pension payments even during the Eid season.

Accusing the UDF of attempting to gain political mileage through the pension distribution, the party said the incident reflected an anti-democratic approach.