Operation Toofan: Thrissur City Police burn seized drugs in bid to raise awareness
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Thrissur City Police conducted 'Operation Thoofan' by publicly destroying seized narcotics, including 60 kg of Ganja and 134 grams of methamphetamine, to raise public awareness about drug abuse.
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The destruction of drugs followed all necessary legal and court procedures, with the substances having been confiscated from various locations within the district in recent months.
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'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' is a statewide anti-drug campaign initiated by the Home Minister to address an alleged increase in narcotics use, encouraging public cooperation and information sharing.
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As part of Operation Thoofan, which began on Monday, Thrissur City Police burned and destroyed seized narcotic substances to create awareness among the public. The destroyed items included 60 kg of Ganja, 134 grams of methamphetamine, 390 grams of hashish oil, cannabis beedis, and other tobacco products. The drugs were destroyed after completing all legal procedures, including court formalities.
City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said that the substances were seized from various locations across the district in recent months.
As part of Operation Thoofan, the police released visuals of the destruction through the media to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among the public. The police also urged people to cooperate with the anti-drug campaign and share information about drug activities.
The initiative, announced in May, is a statewide anti-drug campaign titled 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', aimed at tackling the alleged rise in narcotics use in the state. The operation was rolled out by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala as part of a series of reforms within the Home Department shortly after he assumed office.