Rajapuram: The distribution of cots meant for elderly tribal beneficiaries in Panathady panchayat ran into controversy after recipients found several of the items supplied to be old, damaged and unfit for use. With beneficiaries staging a protest at the venue, the distribution was immediately halted.

It was the previous administrative council of the panchayat that had approved the distribution of cots to 45 beneficiaries from various wards in the local body. As part of the project’s follow-up, the newly elected council informed beneficiaries that the cots would be distributed on Wednesday. However, when many of them arrived with vehicles to collect the cot units and transport them home, they found the items supplied were worn out and dilapidated. The beneficiaries soon erupted in protest, following which the panchayat authorities suspended the distribution.

The panchayat had awarded the supply contract by quotation to the public sector agency, Kerala Artisans Development Corporation, with a project outlay of Rs 2.1 lakh.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism, particularly as a procurement committee comprising the panchayat president, vice-president, chairperson of the development standing committee, and two public representatives was already in place to assess product quality. Questions were also raised over how the contract was allowed to proceed without ensuring the quality of the cots supplied.

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Panchayat authorities later said steps were being taken to ensure the distribution of good-quality furniture under the scheme. “We had included the distribution of cots to elderly members of the Scheduled Tribe community in the 2025–26 annual plan. For this, the procurement committee had examined the model cot supplied by the company and approved its quality. However, the items delivered for distribution were found to be substandard. They have therefore been returned to the company. Quality cots will be distributed to all beneficiaries under the scheme at a later date,” said PG Mohanan, president of Panathady panchayat.