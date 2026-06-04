Thrithala: The rich Kathakali heritage of the Bharathapuzha basin took centre stage at Koodallur Mana in Vavannur during a programme exploring the evolution of the classical art form along the banks of the Nila through performances, discussions, and historical insights.

The event, titled ‘Nilayude Nattuvazhikal’, opened with artiste Kalamandalam Balasubrahmanyan performing the Kathakali verse `Kudilathayakatharil' from Kalakeyavadham. This was followed by a presentation by art critic Sreevatsan Thiyyadi, who traced the growth and evolution of the classical dance-drama along the river banks here. He introduced the audience to the Kaliyogams, Kathakali training centres and erstwhile principalities that played a vital role in nurturing the art form across the Bharathapuzha basin, including Vettath Nadu and Thalappilly Swaroopam. The presentation also shed light on several renowned Kathakali artistes associated with the region and their contributions to the art form.

The venue itself, Koodallur Mana, occupies a distinguished place in Kerala's Kathakali history. Discussions also focused on the legacy of the Koodallur Kaliyogam, which laid the foundation for the artistic journey of Dr Kalamandalam Gopi, as well as the heritage of the kalari established by Thekkinkattil Ravunni Nair Asan, a disciple of Pattikkamthodi Ravunni Menon Asan, one of the most revered masters of the art form.

Underscoring the message of conserving the Nila, Dr Pazhoor Damodaran performed `Kanninakkanandam' from Dakshayagam. Accompanied by Kalamandalam Vipin Sankar, Kalamandalam Sreejith, Nidhin Krishna, and Kalamandalam Attoor Prasanth, he transformed the central courtyard of Koodallur Mana into a space that resonated with the spirit of Kathakali.

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The ‘Nilayude Nattuvazhikal’ project is being implemented jointly by the P R Krishnakumar Centre for Traditional Knowledge Systems of Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Arangottukara Vayali Nattarivu Sangham and Friends of Bharathapuzha. The initiative has already featured programmes on a wide range of subjects associated with the Nila region, including Ayurveda, weaving, music, mathematics and indigenous knowledge systems.

Ashtamgam Trust Secretary Unni Mangatt presided over the meeting. Dr Jishnu Narayanan and Vayali Director Vinod Nambiar were among those who addressed the gathering.