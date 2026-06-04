A CBI inquiry into the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu in 2024 was recommended by the Kerala government on Thursday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Satheesan said the Cabinet had recommended a CBI probe to the Central Government, considering the representation submitted by the late Naveen Babu's wife.

In addition, the Cabinet directed the Revenue Department to take steps to provide a job on compassionate grounds to Babu's daughter.

His family sought the chief minister's intervention because they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into the case, which triggered a political controversy in Kerala in 2024.

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Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on 14 October 2024, a day after former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya allegedly made corruption allegations against him at a public farewell function held at the Kannur District Collectorate. Divya is the sole accused in the case.

Facing criticism from the then-Opposition parties, the CPM leadership in Kannur had removed Divya from her post.

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She was later demoted from the party's district committee to its branch committee and stripped of all elected positions within the party.