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Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' in Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association district conference in Kollam; training for police officers led by the Cyber Operations Division in Kozhikode; children's play 'Muthiyum Chozhiyum' at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Kochi, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Bharath Bhavan: Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.
  • Sanskrit College: All India Peace Solidarity Committee Environment Day celebrations at 10:30 am.
  • Palayam League House: Kerala Pravasi League Convention at 3:30 pm.
  • Museum Auditorium: C.D. James's solo exhibition at 10:00 am.
  • Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan: 2nd death anniversary commemoration of B.R.P. Bhaskar at 4:00 pm.
  • Press Club: League for Environmental Protection Haritha Darshana Award ceremony with Minister K.M. Shaji and Chandy Oommen at 4:00 pm.
  • Kalipankulam Samadarsini Grandhasala Hall: Padmarajan Film Festival at 5:00 pm.
  • Jagathy Chettiar House Sai Suprabhatha Team: Prayer meeting at 11:00 am.

Kollam

  • Kollam Red Cross Hall: Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association District Conference at 10:30 am.

Kottayam

  • Kottayam Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am.
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Kochi

  • Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala, first season matches at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm. Inauguration by Hibi Eden MP at 5:00 pm. Match at 6:15 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: T A Indukumar commemoration, award presentation, children's play 'Muthiyum Chozhiyum' at 6:00 pm.
  • Mookkanoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkanoor Vignanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' weekly discussion on 'Environment and Development.' Inauguration by Block Panchayat Vice President T M Varghese at 6:00 pm.
  • Aluva Veliyathunadu Thanthra Vidyapeedam: Madhavji's 100th birthday celebrations, Madhaveeyam Award presentation by Justice P R Raman at 10:00 am.
  • Perumbavoor Hotel Sathar: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organized Eid Friendship Gathering at 4:30 pm.
  • Kozhikode
    Police Club:     Training for police officers led by the Cyber Operations Division at 10:00 am.
  • Near Civil Station, Nature Life International: Lecture on Monsoon Diseases and Natural Remedies by Jacob Vadakkenchery at 10:00 am.
  • Francis Road, SLRC Ladies Wing: Inauguration of the first year batch and award presentation of SLRC Ladies Wing by KNM State Secretary A. Asgarali at 10:30 am.
  • Malayala Manorama Anganam: Malayala Manorama Online Chuttuvattam Award, baton handover by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 11:00 am.
  • Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of nature paintings by school children, inaugurated by artist E. Sudhakaran at 4:00 pm.
  • Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Hall: Discussion on "Sense of Justice in Poems" and book discussion on A.K. Muhammedali's poems, led by Thaliyola Cultural Committee. Inauguration by Shatrughan at 4:30 pm.
  • Sreeramakrishna Prayer Hall: Sreeramakrishna Vachanamrutham class by Swadhyaya Satsangham at 5:00 pm.
  • Town Hall: Lataji - Asha Bhosle memorial musical concert "Dho Sitaaron Ki Raat" presented by Mazhavil Vasantham at 6:00 pm.

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