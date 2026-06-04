The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts in eight districts and yellow alerts in six districts as Kerala braces for the onset of the southwest monsoon, which is forecast to arrive on Thursday.

According to the IMD, conditions have become favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon, with its onset expected within the next 24 hours. With the seasonal change expected to bring heavy rainfall, the weather agency has issued warnings across the state until Sunday.

An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Thursday. Meanwhile, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been placed under a yellow alert.

On Friday, the warnings shift towards north Kerala as the monsoon advances. Orange alerts have been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki will remain under a yellow alert.

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By Saturday, severe weather conditions are expected to ease, with orange alerts remaining only in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram will be under a yellow alert.

On Sunday, orange alerts will be in place only for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will remain under a yellow alert.

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The IMD has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across the state, accompanied by squally weather and winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph along the Kerala coast. It has also issued thunderstorm, heavy rainfall and fishermen warnings for Kerala and Lakshadweep. In addition, wind warnings have been issued for both regions from Friday through Sunday.

The intense spell of rain may reduce visibility and cause traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees and falling branches could further disrupt normal life and increase travel times in affected areas.

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The weather agency has also warned of power outages, damage to vulnerable structures, flash floods and flooding in low-lying areas. It further cautioned that continued heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides and mudslips in vulnerable regions.