Sreekandapuram: The KSEB authorities have filed a police complaint against the temporary canopy built under an electric line in the market area of Chengalayi, which violates safety guidelines. The complaint states that the canopy has been built close to the electric lines, putting the lives of the workers and the public in danger.

The KESB has cut off the electric supply to the Chengalayi market area temporarily to avoid potential danger. Meanwhile, the KSEB authorities added that the power outage has caused difficulty for the consumers.

KSEB states that building structures like canopies close to electric lines could lead to accidents like electrocution and fire. So, the authorities have urged the police to register the case by including various charges, as actions like this could trigger dangerous situations. The complaint alleges that security breaches like this have been on the rise despite warnings and directives issued in the organisers' WhatsApp groups.

The authorities confirmed that they have filed a complaint with the Sreekandapuram police and forwarded copies of it to the electrical inspectorate, the panchayat, and the higher officials of the KSEB. They urge the authorities to intervene immediately to ensure the safety of life and property.