A remand prisoner who collapsed inside Viyyur Sub Jail in Thrissur has died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. The deceased, Resh Babu (35), is a native of Chittissery.

Resh Babu collapsed in jail on May 26 and died at a hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He had been remanded in connection with a snatching case registered at Thrissur Town East Police Station.

According to his family, Resh Babu was a person with intellectual disability. His relatives alleged that he was assaulted inside the jail and claimed they noticed swelling on his face and lips when they visited him in hospital.

His paternal uncle, Shaju, said jail authorities initially informed the family that Resh had injured his lip while cleaning his teeth with an object he had picked up on his way to the bathroom. According to the explanation given, the injury caused bleeding from his lip and he later vomited blood.

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Resh Babu's father, Babu, alleged that police informed him about his son's arrest only two days later. He also claimed that despite informing officers that his son had a 50 per cent disability, the matter was not taken into consideration.

Doctors at Thrissur Medical College Hospital said a drop in platelet count was the cause of death. The body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Viyyur Jail authorities have not yet responded to the allegations raised by the family.

Seeking a high-level probe into the death, Puthukkad MLA K K Ramachandran has written to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. The CPM also alleged lapses by the authorities in the incident. District Secretary K V Abdul Khader demanded a comprehensive investigation, stating that remanding a person with intellectual disability reflected a failure on the part of the system.