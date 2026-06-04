Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said the health department has suspended senior resident doctor Abhijith pending an investigation into an incident in which maggots were allegedly found in the wound of a 61-year-old patient recovering from surgery at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The minister said the MCH Principal has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into how the patient's wound became infested. Meanwhile, the family of patient Rajendra Prasad have demanded action against the male and female nurses who were on duty. "Despite our repeated requests, the nurses refused to call the doctor," the patient's relative, Sheeja Mahesh, told Onmanorama.

Prasad, a native of Parippally in Kollam district, was admitted to the hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in a motorcycle accident on May 28. The accident severely damaged blood vessels in his leg, requiring specialised treatment. According to his family, Rajendra Prasad underwent surgery and remained in the intensive care unit (ICU), where visitors were not allowed. They alleged that the dressing on his injured leg was not changed until Monday, when maggots were discovered.

The family alleged that maggots were noticed after he was shifted to a ward on Monday. They further said that hospital staff did not respond promptly after being informed and disputed suggestions that the infestation occurred after the patient was moved to the ward. They also claimed that concerns about a foul smell from the wound had been raised earlier, but were not acted upon. An inquiry into the incident is underway.