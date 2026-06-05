Kozhikode: An 82-year-old woman died after the ambulance carrying her to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital overturned near Kottaparamba in the early hours of Friday.

The woman, Janaki, was a native of Peringolam near Kunnamangalam.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1.20 am within the limits of Kozhikode Medical College Police Station when the ambulance was on its way to the hospital with Janaki, who had been suffering from age-related ailments, after she complained of severe pain and breathing difficulties.

CCTV footage from the area shows the speeding ambulance losing control, crashing into a roadside footpath and overturning. Janaki sustained critical injuries in the accident and was declared dead later.

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Two others who accompanied her in the ambulance suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.