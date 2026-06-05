Chittarikkal: A five-acre farmland in Puthiyakandam village near Chittarikkal town has turned into a dense canopy of green over the years, thanks to one farmer’s decades-long focus on tree cultivation.

Kavuparambil Sebastian, popularly known as Devassyachan, from Puthiyakandam village, has transformed his land into a lush green grove over the years through sustained tree planting. Nearly 27 years ago, when coconut and arecanut crops that once thrived on this land began to perish due to various diseases, he made a decisive shift towards cultivating trees. He began planting species such as mahogany, teak, and jackfruit, a move that, over time, turned the land into a source of financial stability.

At the time, his decision to replace traditional crops with tree saplings was met with ridicule from many in the area. Today, however, as towering trees rise high above the land, even those who once mocked him now pause to offer their appreciation, says Devassyachan.

A green islet that offers shade

During the summer months, the farm turns into a retreat, drawing students and environmentalists to this green haven. Today, it is home to more than 2,000 trees of varying sizes. Most of them were planted years ago by Devassyachan, who sourced saplings from various places and even carried many of them on his shoulders to nurture them to maturity.

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Despite receiving no assistance from the government or any agency, he has tended to this grove with unwavering commitment for nearly three decades. The farm now features towering teak trees with trunks measuring 4–5 feet in girth, along with mahogany trees that grow as thick as 10 feet.

Trees that pay back over time

In 2014, a single wild jack tree from the farm fetched him ₹4 lakh. Whenever large trees are cut down, new saplings are planted in their place. Devassyachan also donated the largest mahogany tree from his farm free of cost for the construction of the vicarage of St Thomas Forane Church, Thomapuram.

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The farm now also grows Ceylon arecanut as an intercrop. Organic solutions prepared by Devassyachan himself are used as fertiliser for both crops and trees. In his endeavour, he also receives the active support of his wife, Biji.