Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is set to launch a comprehensive exercise to identify vacancies across government departments and public sector institutions and report them to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji said, adding that the process would be carried out on a war footing.

The minister said the initiative comes at a time when thousands of young people in the state are waiting for government job opportunities with high expectations. A significant number of permanent posts remain vacant in various government departments, local self-government institutions and public sector undertakings, he noted.

According to Shaji, delays in reporting and filling vacancies not only affect the quality of public services and administrative efficiency but also disappoint lakhs of job aspirants who have been preparing for government examinations for years.

He said that all departments will be directed to compile accurate details of existing vacancies, anticipated vacancies and posts that can be filled without legal hurdles. The information will then be reported to the PSC to facilitate recruitment.

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A special mechanism will also be put in place to identify posts that have not yet been reported to the PSC, while the progress of vacancy reporting will be reviewed on a monthly basis, he added.

To improve transparency, the government also plans to develop a digital dashboard that will allow the public to track vacancies already reported to the PSC, posts yet to be reported and the status of recruitment processes. "No qualified young person should be denied an opportunity. Every vacancy must be reported and every eligible candidate should get a fair chance," the minister said.