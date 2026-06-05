Kozhikode: The Nadakkavu Police in Kozhikode have registered a case against five persons, including CPM Kozhikode district secretary M Mehaboob and IUML leader Nalakath Basheer, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the 2018 National Senior Volleyball Championship held in Kozhikode.

The case was registered on Thursday based on a Vigilance report that found alleged misappropriation of around ₹1 crore. The police have invoked Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Vigilance Department had completed its inquiry and submitted a report last year, recommending that a criminal case be registered and a detailed police investigation be conducted.

Nalakath Basheer, a former secretary of the Kerala State Volleyball Association and currently an IUML councillor in Perinthalmanna Municipality, has been named as the first accused. Basheer represents the Kulirmala ward in the municipality. CPM Kozhikode district secretary M. Mehaboob, who was organising committee member has been named as the third accused. C Sathyan, Ahmed Kutty and Moideen Koya are the other accused in the case.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the alleged irregularities relate to the National Senior Volleyball Championship organised by the Kerala State Volleyball Association in February 2018 at the Trade Centre in Eranhipalam, Kozhikode. As the General Convener of the championship, Basheer allegedly misused his official position to secure ₹34 lakh and an additional ₹7.94 lakh from local self-government institutions through government funds. The FIR further states that a total of ₹1,24,06,000 was collected from various sources for the conduct of the event.

Investigators allege that the accused failed to maintain proper accounts for the funds received, committed financial irregularities and dishonestly misappropriated money collected for the championship.

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The Vigilance probe was initiated following a complaint filed by Sebastian George, a resident of Peravoor in Kannur district. The police case was also registered on the basis of his complaint.