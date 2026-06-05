Malappuram: Three persons, including a husband and wife, were killed in a tragic road accident after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the newly widened NH 66 at Kohinoor near Thenhippalam in Malappuram on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shafid (40), his wife Shaheen (32), and their relative Shahana Sherin (26), all natives of Pannithadam in Thrissur district.

According to police, the accident occurred early in the morning when the car, which was travelling towards Thrissur, crashed into a truck parked along the side lane of the highway. The impact was so severe that the occupants of the car sustained fatal injuries.

Rescue personnel and local residents rushed to the scene, but the victims could not be saved. The mangled remains of the vehicle reflected the force of the collision, leaving a scene of devastation on the busy national highway.

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Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident, including the positioning of the parked truck and other possible factors. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination.

The accident once again raises concerns over road safety on the widened stretches of NH 66, where a series of fatal crashes have been reported in recent months.