Kozhikode: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl has died after contracting shigellosis, a bacterial infection caused by Shigella. The deceased, Nila, was the daughter of Babeesh, a resident of Thalakkulathur.

Nila had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after being admitted on Tuesday. Doctors confirmed the presence of Shigella bacteria on Friday. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

Two more children admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) wing of Kozhikode Medical College have been diagnosed with Shigella infection. The infection was confirmed in a two-year-old boy from Pantheerankavu and a ten-year-old boy from Purameri.

The children had been admitted to the hospital with severe diarrhoea. Shigella infection was confirmed following laboratory tests conducted as part of their medical evaluation.

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The cases have prompted health authorities to intensify surveillance and preventive measures in the district. Earlier this year, in March, a three-year-old girl died in a shigellosis outbreak in the Kuttikkattoor region, where several other children were also infected.

In response to the fresh cases reported, the district health department has issued a public alert, urging residents to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to hygiene and sanitation practices.

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Common symptoms of shigellosis include diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, and, in severe cases, blood in the stool. Health authorities warned that the infection can spread rapidly through contaminated water, food, and poor sanitation.

Health officials have also urged parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop symptoms, emphasising that early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications.