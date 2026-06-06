Kozhikode: A 36-year-old woman drowned while attempting to rescue her seven-year-old son after he fell into the Kuttiady River near Adukath in Kozhikode district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ramya, a native of Adukath. Her son Shivanand remains missing, and search operations were continuing at 7 pm on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm near Adukath, close to Kuttiady. Ramya had gone to the riverside with her son to wash clothes when the child reportedly slipped into the swollen river and was swept away by the strong current.

In an attempt to save him, Ramya jumped into the water but was also carried away by the powerful flow. Fire and Rescue Service personnel later recovered her body from the river.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel, assisted by local residents, have been conducting an intensive search for the missing child.

Authorities said the river was experiencing a strong undercurrent following heavy rainfall that lashed the region on Friday and continued into Saturday morning, making the water body particularly dangerous.