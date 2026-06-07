Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting; LIC Employees Union divisional conference in Kottayam; cyclothon organised by NATPC as part of World Cycle Day in Kochi; fee book and umbrella distribution in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting, Mayor V V Rajesh - 10:00 am

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting, Mayor V V Rajesh - 10:00 am IMA Hall near General Hospital: Chiri (Laughter) Club monthly program - 6:00 pm

Chiri (Laughter) Club monthly program - 6:00 pm Sreekaryam Thatvamasi Aathmavidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm

Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm Krishnapilla Memorial Hall: Akhila Thanthri Pracharak Sabha Annual Meeting - 11:00 am

Kottayam

Kottayam CSI Retreat Centre: LIC Employees Union Divisional Conference. Inauguration by Former Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac - 9:30 am

LIC Employees Union Divisional Conference. Inauguration by Former Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac - 9:30 am Vazhaparambil Complex, Puthuppally: Worship and Word of God ministry led by End Time Revival Ministry. Pastor Babu Changalimattom - 6:00 pm

Kochi

Rajendra Ground: Cyclothon organised by NATPC as part of World Cycle Day - 6:30 am

Cyclothon organised by NATPC as part of World Cycle Day - 6:30 am Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am

Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am Panampilly Nagar Sports Academy Ground: Cochin Premier League Football Final; Golden Threads FC vs Muthoot FA - 7:45 pm

Cochin Premier League Football Final; Golden Threads FC vs Muthoot FA - 7:45 pm Devi Temple, K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthra: Balagokulam Dharma Bodha, Bhagavad Gita Class - 9:30 am

Balagokulam Dharma Bodha, Bhagavad Gita Class - 9:30 am Vimalalayam Convent, Kacheripady: One-day Convention 'Krupagni' led by Ernakulam Marian Intercessory Prayer Group - 9:30 am

One-day Convention 'Krupagni' led by Ernakulam Marian Intercessory Prayer Group - 9:30 am NSS Karayogam Hall, Kalur: Joint Annual General Body Meeting of Karayogam and Vanitha Samajam - 10:00 am

Joint Annual General Body Meeting of Karayogam and Vanitha Samajam - 10:00 am Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Ramachandra Smrithi; Kathakali 'Prahladha Charitham' - 6:00 pm

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Kozhikode