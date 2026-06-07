Key events in Kerala today: 'Chiri' club programme, nature walk, free eye examination camp on June 7
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Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting; LIC Employees Union divisional conference in Kottayam; cyclothon organised by NATPC as part of World Cycle Day in Kochi; fee book and umbrella distribution in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting, Mayor V V Rajesh - 10:00 am
- IMA Hall near General Hospital: Chiri (Laughter) Club monthly program - 6:00 pm
- Sreekaryam Thatvamasi Aathmavidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm
- Krishnapilla Memorial Hall: Akhila Thanthri Pracharak Sabha Annual Meeting - 11:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam CSI Retreat Centre: LIC Employees Union Divisional Conference. Inauguration by Former Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac - 9:30 am
- Vazhaparambil Complex, Puthuppally: Worship and Word of God ministry led by End Time Revival Ministry. Pastor Babu Changalimattom - 6:00 pm
Kochi
- Rajendra Ground: Cyclothon organised by NATPC as part of World Cycle Day - 6:30 am
- Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am
- Panampilly Nagar Sports Academy Ground: Cochin Premier League Football Final; Golden Threads FC vs Muthoot FA - 7:45 pm
- Devi Temple, K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthra: Balagokulam Dharma Bodha, Bhagavad Gita Class - 9:30 am
- Vimalalayam Convent, Kacheripady: One-day Convention 'Krupagni' led by Ernakulam Marian Intercessory Prayer Group - 9:30 am
- NSS Karayogam Hall, Kalur: Joint Annual General Body Meeting of Karayogam and Vanitha Samajam - 10:00 am
- Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Ramachandra Smrithi; Kathakali 'Prahladha Charitham' - 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Sarovaram Bio Park: Nature Walk organised by the Regional Science Centre in connection with Environment Day - 8:00 am
- MSS Wellness Health Centre, M S S College Road, Kallai: Free Eye Examination Camp by Dr. Chandrakant Netralaya and MSS Chakka Kadavu. Inauguration by Councillor Fathima Shamsudheen - 9:00 am
- Hotel King Fort, Kallai: State Conference of Commercial Building Owners Association - 9:00 am
- Mootoli: Felicitation ceremony organised by K K Lijeesh Kumar Charitable Centre. Inauguration by MLA Vidya Balakrishnan - 9:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Environmental Painting Exhibition organised by Darshanam Cultural Forum - 10:00 am
- Hotel Marina Residency: Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 76th batch of Parappil M.M. High School. Inauguration by MLA V K Faisal Babu - 10:00 am
- amicos Chess Academy, West Hill Chungam: Chess Coaching Camp - 10:00 am
- Koyiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Ilaneer Vaip, Ilaneer Aattam - 10:00 am
- Aazhchavattam Samuha Mandiram: Free Book and Umbrella Distribution organised by C. Chirukandan Memorial Charitable Trust. Inauguration by MLA V.K. Faisal Babu - 10:30 am
- Gandhi Nagar, Bhatt Road: Meeting of RTI activists organised by RTI Kerala Federation - 10:30 am, Mithram Residents' Meet, Vengery Urban Market Hall: 3:00 pm
- BJP City District Committee Office, Mararji Bhavan: OBC Morcha Regional Meeting - 3:00 pm
- Sreeramakrishna Ashram, Meenchantha: Balavivekam Class - 3:30 pm
- Sports Lovers Purakkattiri, Parambath: Procession for World Cup Football Fiesta 2026 - 4:00 pm
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